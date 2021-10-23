Delve into the final scandalous days of Vinalhaven artist 

BAR HARBOR — When reclusive millionaire artist Robert Indiana died in 2018 on Vinalhaven, he left behind rumors and scandal, as well as an estate embroiled in lawsuits and facing accusations of fraud. Join journalist Bob Keyes, author of “The Isolation Artist: Scandal, Deception, and the Last Days of Robert Indiana” for a discussion with Carl Little hosted by the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

“The Isolation Artist” offers a window into the life and death of a singular and contradictory American artist, one whose work touched millions through everything from postage stamps to political campaigns to museums.

At the time of Indiana’s death, there were allegations of fraudulent artwork and elder abuse. There were questions about his inconclusive autopsy and rumors that his final will had been signed under coercion.

To write this book, Keyes interviewed dozens of people in Indiana’s sphere, reported on court hearings and reviewed hundreds of pages of legal filings and testimony about battles around his will, estate and art. Keyes takes readers inside the world of art dealers and law firms, and introduces them to an array of local characters on Vinalhaven whose lives intersected with Indiana.

Keyes has worked as a journalist for four decades. He is a nationally recognized arts writer and storyteller with specialties in American visual arts and the contemporary culture of New England. Keyes has worked for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram since 2002. He has received many awards for his writing, including the Rabkin Prize for Visual Arts Journalism.

Little is the author of more than a dozen art books and has published articles and reviews of art in numerous magazines. He is a regular contributor to Maine Boats, Working Waterfront, Art New England and Hyperallergic.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/keyes or email [email protected].