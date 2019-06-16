David Crosby concert cancelled

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre announced Sunday morning that a concert planned for Sunday evening featuring David Crosby has been cancelled.

“Mr. Crosby fell ill last night during a performance and was forced to cancel tonight’s show in Bar Harbor,” an announcement from the Criterion said. “We are hoping for a reschedule date, TBD. Because we are hoping for a reschedule, we will hold patrons’ tickets/preferred seats until Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. pending a reschedule.”

If no reschedule date has been set by that time, the theater will issue a refund (or credit or exchange for other tickets) to ticket holders. The box office is open Sunday until 5 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact 288-0829.

“Please join us in wishing Mr. Crosby a speedy recovery!” the announcement said.