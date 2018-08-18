Dancin’ moose

BAR HARBOR — Big Moose Band will perform for a contra dance at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, August 25 at 6:30 p.m. The caller for the night will be Chrissy Fowler.

“No contra dance knowledge is necessary and you don’t even need a partner,” event organizers said. “All dances are taught beforehand so don’t worry if you’ve never contra danced before, you’ll be able to follow along.”

There is an $8 requested donation for all adults to help pay the caller or $25 per family. Children under 12 can dance for free.

For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or [email protected].