Crafters Corner: Week 3

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, local crafters will have fewer opportunities this shopping season to get their hand-crafted wares to would-be buyers. With craft fairs canceled, or reduced in size, the Islander aims to bring the crafts to you over the next few weeks—reminding you to shop local whenever possible.

Jordan Chalfant, Bar Harbor

Dried flower arrangements and pressed seaweeds.

Price Range of Items: $5 – $120

How long have you been crafting your product?

I have been making crafts from foraged or grown natural items since I learned how to walk 29 years ago. And I have been collecting, pressing and identifying seaweed for 10 years.

How is your product unique?

My boyfriend Tim Haberern makes wooden vases on his lathe and I create the arrangements, so it’s a fun collaborative effort. Pressing seaweed, especially the delicate, red, subtidal species, takes a lot of time and practice. I work part time as a field biologist, part time as a gardener and part time as an artist. Having a science background informs my art and vice versa.

How can people buy and receive your items?

My dried flower arrangements are available at the IAA craft fair or by contacting me directly ([email protected]), but I have an Etsy page for my other work at etsy.com/shop/piecesofnaturestore.

Florence Dunbar (Designs of Acadia), Southwest Harbor

Screen-printed products (tees, totes, sweatshirts, etc.)

Price Range of Items: $2 – $30

How long have you been crafting your product?

Quite a few years, off and on.

How is your product unique?

They are my own designs.

How can people buy and receive your items?

I have an Esty account or email/call at [email protected] or (207) 266-3072

Kreg McCune (Kreg McCune Pottery), Seal Cove

Ceramics/pottery.

Price Range of Items: $45 – $400

How long have you been crafting your product?

I began working with clay nine years ago.

How is your product unique?

As a respectful steward of the natural world, I bring to my work a sensibility toward the simple, timeless and artful lines and tones that reconnect us to the planet and our common human heritage. I strive to craft functional pots that are beautiful both alone and in combination with one another. I hold a deep belief that in our age of mass production, it is both radical and deeply important to use objects envisioned and created by human hands as part of our most basic and fundamental aspects of daily life.

How can people buy and receive your items?

Call (207) 812-6875 to set up an appointment to visit my home studio/kiln house gallery located at 1348 Tremont Road in Seal Cove. Masks are required. Purchase online at kregmccunepottery.com. My work can be viewed on Instagram or on Facebook.

Chelsea White (The Burnt Porcupine), Bar Harbor

Handmade wood and hand wood-burned products.

Price Range of Items: $5 – $150

How long have you been crafting your product?

This will be my seventh season as a wood-burning artist.

How is your product unique?

My pieces are very unique because of the wood burning itself. It is all free handed. Most of the time I just have a general sketched out outline and the rest is free handed. It has taken me years to grow my technique and style of wood burning. Customers love that most of my products are made with locally sourced wood, like with my ornaments. It’s a little piece of Maine for themself or to send as a gift. White birch is my wood flavor of choice. I also do custom orders. I create a lot of one-of-a-kind cribbage boards or cutting boards. Sometimes customers bring me wood pieces to be wood burned. I have wood burned bee boxes, rocking chairs, ice fishing traps and even a few bar tops.

How can people buy and receive your items?

I have an Esty site. I do a lot of custom orders through my Facebook page and Instagram. I offer local pick up or I will ship. This year I will be at the Island Arts Association event at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel. I will also be set up in Ellsworth in the hall by TJ Maxx as a pop-up shop from Dec. 6 until Christmas.