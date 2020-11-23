Crafters Corner: Week 2

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, local crafters will have fewer opportunities this shopping season to get their hand-crafted wares to would-be buyers. With craft fairs canceled, or reduced in size, the Islander aims to bring the crafts to you over the next few weeks—reminding you to shop local whenever possible.

Lori Davis, Bass Harbor

Nature, wildlife and landscape photography

Price Range of Items: $4 – $450

How long have you been crafting your product?

I’ve been photographing for more than 30 years and printing my own work for 25 years. I picked up my first camera when I was around 9 years old. Growing up on a small farm, my family had a wildlife rehabilitator’s permit. The initial inspiration came from bottle feeding and interacting with orphaned or abandoned fawns and raccoons, but that just scratched the surface. I knew it was a rare opportunity and something I wanted to share with others.

How is your product unique?

In the male dominated field of wildlife photography, I feel I tend to see the more emotional and vulnerable sides of wildlife, capturing many interactions between mother and their young. In addition, owning multiple styles and sizes of printers allows the flexibility to professionally print my images on a number of different surfaces, including metal, slate, sandstone, wood and aluminum, in addition to the traditional photographic papers, creating a unique and extensive product line.

How can people buy and receive your items?

I have a safe and secure website with a shopping cart, LoriDavisPhotography.com. For convenience, I even offer to gift wrap and ship right to the people on your Christmas list. I also plan to participate in the Island Artisans holiday craft fair in Bar Harbor and am a member of Harbor Artisans in Southwest Harbor. Harbor Artisans is an artist owned and operated co-op of Maine artists and craftspeople. We are open weekends there through Dec. 20.

Tom Hamel, Bar Harbor

Lathe–turned wood crafts

Price Range of Items: $4 – $200

How long have you been crafting your product?

I’ve been doing shows since 1993.

How is your product unique?

My turnings are mostly gift items made from native and exotic woods. I don’t stain.

How can people buy and receive your items?

I sell primarily at craft shows or by phone order at (207) 949-0559.

Amy Schwartz, Bar Harbor

Jewelry, 0rnaments, masks, MDI designs, vinyl decals

Price Range of Items: $5 – $25

How long have you been crafting your product?

I have been working with resin for six to seven years, almost two years working with vinyl, and drawing and painting since I was a child.

How is your product unique?

Many items feature my MDI design with the cutout trees, as this is my own design, it is unique (even if it’s another MDI image). I offer to create custom items with vinyl on a mask, a mug, an ornament, a glass cutting board, a tea towel, etc. I can custom handstamp jewelry items with names, sayings, etc. I am currently offering hand painted or decal applied pet portraits on ornaments.

How can people buy and receive your items?

I will be at the Island Arts Association’s 45th Annual Craft Fair, Dec. 4–5, at the Atlantic Oceanside. I have items at Inspirations of Eden in Bar Harbor, and I can be reached by email at [email protected] or my Facebook page, facebook.com/amyscustomart. I can meet people on MDI or they can pick up at my home in Bar Harbor. I can also ship items via USPS. I also have an Etsy shop.

Penny Walls, Bar Harbor

Maine balsam fir products

Price Range of Items: $3 – $23

How long have you been crafting your product?

I’ve been making balsam pillows for 30 years. I gave up nursing to make balsam pillows. Back in the day, I would recycle my own balsam. I would gather my own balsam, until I started getting it from a wreath factory. My husband and I would usually end up with about 3,000 pounds of balsam, each wreath season, then every year, starting mid-May, we would start to process it using a chipper, then we would sift it, so it was a fine mixture of balsam and the branch. We soon found it was getting to be too much work, so I now purchase the balsam from a factory in western Maine. Recently, I also started making paper Christmas cards with photos of Lamoine resident’s homemade sardine signs that I have had for sale.

How is your product unique?

I use fabrics with Maine-themed designs, precise sewing and high–quality fabrics.

How can people buy and receive your items?

I’ve been offering items on Etsy. I have a Facebook page called Winter Wind Designs. When I moved to Maine 38 years ago, I joined the Island Arts Association, so I’ve been doing craft fairs since then. However, this year, because of COVID-19, I will not be doing any of the shows. I just don’t feel comfortable at this time. Also, I wholesale my products to many other distributors, so lots of my products change frequently.