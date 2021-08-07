Couple’s love of nature infuses their work and relationship 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Nature is a thread that ties Tom Curry and Kimberly Ridley to their respective work, and to each other. Curry is a noted painter of Maine landscapes. Ridley is an award-winning science writer, essayist and children’s book author. Though their professions are quite different, the essence of both is the natural world, something that also permeates the personal lives of this creative married couple.

The duo will be at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. as the speakers for People-Nature-Art series.

Curry paints the landscape near their home in Brooklin. In 2012, he published a book featuring a series of paintings of nearby Chatto Island. He says he is drawn to paint both the raw, wild places and the small villages and harbors on the peninsula where he lives, working outdoors where he can be in direct contact with what he is painting.

Ridley has been writing about nature, science, health and the environment for more than 25 years. Her articles and essays have appeared in The Boston Globe, The Christian Science Monitor, The New York Times, Down East and other print and online venues. She is the author of three nonfiction children’s books, “Extreme Survivors: Animals that Time Forgot,” and two that were illustrated by Maine artist Rebekah Raye, “The Secret Pool” and “The Secret Bay.” Her fourth book – the first for adults – is “Wild Design: The Architect of Nature,” which will be published this November.

Registration is required, but there is no fee to attend. To register, go to www.wendellgilleymuseum.org, indicating if attendance will be in person or online.