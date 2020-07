ROCKLAND – The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation has announced a call for applications for the second annual Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Composer Award, with a deadline of August 15.

The award winner will receive a $20,000 commission to create a new orchestral work to be performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra during its 2021-22 Season.

Visit ellis-beauregardfoundation.org for details. The winner will be announced in December.