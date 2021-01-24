Common Ground Country Fair poster unveiled 

UNITY — At the annual meeting of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) on Jan. 14, the organization kicked off a year-long celebration its 50th anniversary by unveiling the 2021 Common Ground Country Fair poster. The design, featuring a bountiful tree, showcases fruits and vegetables that are available at the height of Maine’s growing season. Artist Kathryn Cody Russell of Limington created this design for the 45th Common Ground Country Fair, to be held Sep. 24–26.

In addition to the poster, which celebrates MOFGA’s 50th anniversary, several other activities are underway. These include revisiting some favorite Common Ground Country Fair T-shirt designs, a celebration in August to mark the anniversary of MOFGA’s first meeting, a book that will be co-published with Down East Books and celebrations throughout the year.

Members of the community who would like to share stories about MOFGA or the Common Ground Country Fair can do so at the organization’s website mofga.org.