Collins to speak on “Environmentalism 2.0”

MOUNT DESERT — College of the Atlantic President Darron Collins presents a lecture and discussion on “The Environmental Movement 2.0”,Tuesday Aug. 21 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Parish Hall of Seaside UCC church.

The lecture is part of the church’s Soup with Substance Series, which aims to create conversation and dialogue around issues of particular concern for Mount Desert Island and its role within our global community. The free, simple-catered meal begins at 5 p.m. and the program follows at 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Harbor Parish Hall, 21 Summit Road. Childcare is provided.

Contact Seaside UCC at 276-5521 or [email protected]. Visit www.seasideuccmdi.org.