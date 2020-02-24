Collage vessels workshop planned

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Liz Cutler of ArtWaves will host a collage vessels workshop at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Using a variety of two-dimensional materials and a simple mold, Cutler will talk about composition and proportions with color, texture and pattern in a three-dimensional format. Participants will work in a series and bring home a few with the knowledge of how to do more. All materials provided and all ages are welcome.

To register, contact 244-7065.