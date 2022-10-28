Collaborative art exhibit on display at Northeast Harbor Library

MOUNT DESERT — A new exhibit will be on display at the Northeast Harbor Library through November that features up-close captures of wildlife photographer George Sanker and animals in the landscape by fine art painter Katherine Noble Churchill, who are both residents of Mount Desert Island. There will be a reception open to the public from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the library.

The artwork is accompanied by notes about each animal and the artist’s inspiration and process. The two artists collaborate as Sanker shares his work with Churchill, who has painted from several of his compositions.

“Photography is important to my painting process for interpreting the posture and anatomy of the bird or animal, especially if they are to be captured correctly in action,” Churchill said.

Sanker’s photography has been published in premier nature and wilderness publications in the U.S. and the world, including National Geographic

Society, National Audubon Society, Sierra Club, National Wildlife Federation, World Wildlife Fund, Nature Conservancy and Barnes and Noble.

Churchill is an active member of the American Impressionist Society and the American Academy of Equine Art. She does both studio and plein air work while offering a specialty in equine commissions.

To view their work online, visit www.GeorgeSanker.com and www.KatherineNobleChurchill.com.

The exhibit is available for viewing whenever the Mellon Room is free during library hours. Call ahead to check availability at (207) 276-3333. For more information, email Kate Young at [email protected].