Closing weekend for music festival 

BAR HARBOR — The final two streaming performances of the 2020 Bar Harbor Music Festival will be Friday, July 24, and Sunday, July 26.

On July 24 at 8 p.m., pianist Christopher Johnson presents “Celebrating 250 Years of Ludwig van Beethoven, including Beethoven’s Piano Sonata in F Minor, Op 57, ‘Appassionata.’” The program also includes a world premiere of a piece by Gary Eskow.

On Sunday, the festival will feature an encore performance of a previous summer’s Bar Harbor Music Festival String Orchestra recorded at Blackwoods Campground in Acadia National Park. Francis Fortier conducts Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” and Vivaldi’s Mandolin Concerto featuring Jeffrey Ellenberger on mandolin.

Performances are streamed on the Bar Harbor Music Festival Facebook page. Visit barharbormusicfestival.org.