Citizen scientist opportunities offered by Gilley and Schoodic Institute 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — October is an important month for migrating songbirds, seabirds and raptors. Join Wendell Gilley Museum and researchers from Schoodic Institute to participate in an ongoing, long-term study being conducted by the institute about the connections among plants, insects and the birds that eat them.

This is a learn-by-doing event where participant’s efforts will contribute vital data toward understanding the changing biodiversity of Acadia National Park.

Plan on investing two hours of easy, slow-paced trail walking and help gather data using iNaturalist, Nature’s Notebook and eBird. Seth Benz, Schoodic Institute’s bird ecology director, and a team of field technicians will provide instruction. No prior field experience is necessary.

These opportunities for citizen science are scheduled for Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Sieur de Monts. Separate registration is required for each field experience. There is a $10 fee per person, per day, and space is limited to 18 people. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.