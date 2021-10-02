COASTAL NEWS:

Citizen scientist opportunities offered by Gilley and Schoodic Institute 

October 2, 2021

Schoodic Institute Bird Ecology Director Sean Benz, seen here, and a team of field technicians lead two citizen science opportunities on two consecutive Thursdays in October at Sieur de Monts in Acadia National Park.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WENDELL GILLEY MUSEUM

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — October is an important month for migrating songbirds, seabirds and raptors. Join Wendell Gilley Museum and researchers from Schoodic Institute to participate in an ongoing, long-term study being conducted by the institute about the connections among plants, insects and the birds that eat them.   

This is a learn-by-doing event where participant’s efforts will contribute vital data toward understanding the changing biodiversity of Acadia National Park.  

Plan on investing two hours of easy, slow-paced trail walking and help gather data using iNaturalist, Nature’s Notebook and eBird. Seth Benz, Schoodic Institute’s bird ecology director, and a team of field technicians will provide instruction. No prior field experience is necessary. 

These opportunities for citizen science are scheduled for Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Sieur de Monts. Separate registration is required for each field experience. There is a $10 fee per person, per day, and space is limited to 18 people. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events. 