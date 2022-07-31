Chorale group to perform Mozart 

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Summer Chorale is returning to its usual fare of major works for chorus and orchestra after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

In 2020, the Chorale was unable to present any performance. Last summer, the group presented a scaled-down concert of short works with piano.

The Chorale, a community chorus that has been giving concerts on MDI since 1968, will present Mozart’s Requiem at the 1932 Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, with a pre-concert talk at 7. The performance, which will feature professional soloists and orchestra, also includes two movements from Mozart’s Solemn Vespers for a Confessor and Ave Verum Corpus.

“It is exciting and gratifying to be able to sing the music we love in its full glory,” said music director David Schildkret, who will conduct the performance. “Mozart’s Requiem is one of the most beloved works in the repertory. Though solemn, it is an uplifting work and a fitting way to pay tribute to the many we have lost in this difficult time.”

Returning to perform with the Chorale as soloists are soprano Melissa Solomon, mezzo-soprano Miriam Schildkret, tenor Eric Flyte and bass-baritone Ryan Downey.

Solomon last sang with Chorale in the 2011 performances of Haydn’s “The Creation.” She is a professional opera singer in Phoenix, Ariz., and frequently sings with Arizona Opera and the Scottsdale Philharmonic, where she is a resident artist.

Schildkret first sang with the Chorale as a chorister in 2000 and has appeared numerous times as soloist, most recently in the 2017 performances of Hadyn’s “Nelson Mass.” She is also a professional opera singer in Phoenix, performing frequently with Arizona Opera’s educational group, Operatunity.

Flyte sang in the 2019 performances of “Carmina Burana.” He is completing doctoral studies in voice at Arizona State University.

Downey holds a doctoral degree in voice from Arizona State University. He has sung with the Phoenix Chorale, True Concord Voices and Orchestra, Arizona Opera Chorus, American Bach Soloists, Oregon Bach Festival and Trinity Cathedral Choir. He has appeared several times with the Chorale, most recently in the 2017 performances of the Haydn “Nelson Mass.”

Continuing a tradition begun last year, the Chorale will sing in the air-conditioned Criterion Theatre, 35 Cottage St., in Bar Harbor. There will be limited free bus transportation on a first-come, first-served basis from the MDI High School for those who prefer to park away from downtown Bar Harbor. Call (207) 244-0042 for more information.

Members of the Chorale are both year-round and summer residents of MDI. Many plan their summer work and vacation schedules around Chorale rehearsals and performances.

Tickets for the concerts are $15 and are available at the Criterion box office or online at www.criteriontheatre.org.