Children’s book artist leads art workshop for kids 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Artist and children’s book author Rebekah Raye will be at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Friday, Aug. 13, from 9-11 a.m., to teach an art workshop for kids ages 8 and older.

Young artists will choose a bird on display at the museum and work with Raye to create the environment they think the bird would be most happy living in.

Raye is an artist known for her bird and animal paintings and sculpture, derived from her affinity with the natural world around her studio in East Blue Hill. Her award-winning children’s books include “The Very Best Bed,” “Bear-ly There,” “The Secret Pool” and “Swimming Home.” Her paintings and sculpture are in galleries throughout Maine.

“I have been excited to be close to animals and birds in their habitats from an early age. I am constantly inspired with their relationships to us and to each other,” Raye said.

There is a $20 fee for the workshop and reservations are required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/LOVwo.