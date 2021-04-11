Champion carver joins Gilley for art series 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — California carver Del Herbert is a rock star in the world of bird carving. On Tuesday, April 13, at 7 p.m., Herbert will join Wendell Gilley Museum’s artist-in-residence Steve Valleau for a Zoom conversation that is part of the museum’s People-Nature-Art series.

People-Nature-Art is a monthly speaker series that brings artists, writers, carvers and creative types of all kinds to the Gilley to share how nature impacts their art, their approach to making art, and how their art affects their approach to the natural world.

Herbert’s work is in the Smithsonian Museum’s Renwick Gallery as part of its permanent collection. He has won more than 150 Best in Show titles at carving competitions, including two Best in World titles. He is also the winner of the Living Legend Award from The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art.

To sign up for this online event, email [email protected]