Chamber music festival hosts concerts on YouTube 

MOUNT DESERT — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music will present its 57th season of concerts in a free virtual format available for the public on YouTube.

Concerts will be released on the regular Tuesdays of the season, which were scheduled for July 21, July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, and linked from the festival’s website. Each concert will be available for one week from its release date.

The Miami String Quartet, a frequent guest at the festival since 1998, opened the series on July 21. The program includes a late Haydn quartet, a string quartet by the contemporary Latvian composer Peteris Vasks and Smetana’s well-known quartet “From My Life.”

On July 28, the Miró Quartet, in residence at the University of Texas at Austin, will perform an all-Beethoven concert including his last quartet, Op. 135, and the weighty Op. 130 quartet in its original version with the still very modern sounding “Grosse Fuge” as its final movement.

On Aug. 4, Stephanie Chase, violin; Dov Scheindlin, viola; Mark Shuman, cello; and Todd Crow, piano and music director, will perform a program of Beethoven, Bach, Schumann, Kodály and Fauré’s passionate G minor Piano Quartet. For Aug. 11, the festival features the Parker Quartet, in residence at Harvard, in a varied program featuring Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy and Martinů.

The season ends on Aug. 18 with the Borromeo String Quartet, revered friends of the festival since 2002, who will join Todd Crow in performances of Schubert, Bach and Beethoven taken from past concerts that have been given at the Neighborhood House.

Visit mtdesertfestival.org.