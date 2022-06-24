COASTAL NEWS:

Chamber music festival holds concert June 25

June 24, 2022

MOUNT DESERT — The Quietside Chamber Music Festival opens its fourth season with a quartet of vocalists at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Somesville Union Meeting House. 

Performers for this concert include soprano/composer Anna Dembska, who is also the curator of this program; mezzo soprano Jenna Guiggey of Auburn; tenor Ethan Craigo of Bar Harbor; baritone Joshua Miller of Southwest Harbor; and pianist Christina Spurling of Somesville. 

The program ranges from 18th century singing masters like Abraham Maxim, William Billings and Elisha West, to 20th and 21st century composers and performer-composers such as Jan Kok, Paul Sullivan, Kay Gardner, George Emlen, John Newell, B. Warren (Betsy Warren-Davis), Arnold Berleant and Marianna Filippi. 

Tickets are being sold at the door by suggested donation or can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com. 

