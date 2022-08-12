Chamber music festival closes with award-winning quartet 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music’s final concert of its 59th season will feature the Daedalus Quartet, an ensemble founded in 2000 that captured the Grand Prize at the 2001 Banff International String Quartet Competition.

The program for the closing concert, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor, will showcase relatively new pieces to chamber music by Amy Beach, Erno Dohnyani and Kai-Young Chan. The season will finish with Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in F minor.

The Daedalus Quartet has served as Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Pennsylvania since 2006. In 2007, the Quartet was awarded Lincoln Center’s Martin E. Segal Award. The Quartet won Chamber Music America’s Guarneri String Quartet Award, which funded a three-year residency in Suffolk County, Long Island from 2007-2010.

The Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music was started in 1963 at a time when MDI was culturally dormant. There had not been public concerts since the pre-World War I days, when Bar Harbor was vying with Newport, R.I., as the summer social center for the upper classes. The Neighborhood House has been the home of the festival since its inception.

The festival offers a subscription to its annual five-concert series, which includes preferential seating and links to the concerts, which are live streamed to a YouTube channel and remain live for a week following the performance. Subscribers also get a tax deduction letter and the chance to buy additional tickets in their section at general admission cost.

The festival’s board of directors, with the hopes of spurring interest and engagement, has also recently started a program to encourage young musicians from the MDI area to attend July concerts as their guests.