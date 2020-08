SOUTHWEST HARBOR— From Aug. 2-26, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host its annual A Celebration of Art exhibition. This library fundraiser, which will be the only one this summer, is an online auction showcasing creative works of over 40 talented community artists.

To view the artwork, visit www.swhplibrary.org. To view the works of art in person, call the library at 244-7065 to make an appointment.