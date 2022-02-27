Celebrating Women’s History Month 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — In celebration of Women’s History Month in March, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will exhibit items inspired by the National Women’s History Alliance 2022 theme, “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.”

Women and girls connected to Mount Desert Island will show items and creations during the month, inspired by the theme. The exhibit will showcase the ways in which women of all ages and walks of life provide healing and promote hope.

This community show will include a variety of pieces ranging from quilts, oil, watercolor and acrylic paintings, musical compositions, rug hooking, knitting, photo essay, terra cotta sculpture, batik, fabric applique, textile, collage, and mixed media. Exhibitors include KC Burton, Jean E. Forbes, Holly Hoffmann, Maggie Johnston, Elizabeth Keenan, Pat LaPierre, Marsha Lyons, Kathe McDonald, Karen McFarland, Ashley McLean, Brenda L.P. Merritt, Kathie Pratt, Leeann Rhoades, Angela Smith Scoles, Kathleen Slack, Vicky Smith and Roberta Sprague.

During Women’s History Month, the library will also host two online programs. On Tuesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m., nurse-midwife Linda Robinson will give a talk titled, “The History of Health Care for Women in the U.S.” On Tuesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a discussion about encouraging healthy relationships facilitated by Taylor Roos, community sexual violence prevention educator for the Aroostic Mental Health Center sexual assault services.

For more information about the exhibit, events and to register, go online to www.swhplibrary.org.