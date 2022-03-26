Celebrating National Poetry Month on MDI

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — ArtWaves Community Arts Center in Town Hill is partnering with the Southwest Harbor Public Library to celebrate National Poetry Month this April with free community events.

Meet, Exchange, Create & Reveal

The first part of the program is the meet and exchange, which will take place on Friday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m. at ArtWaves, located behind Town Hill Market. Artists and poets who register will be randomly matched and an exchange of art will take place.

During April, the poet will write a poem inspired by the art piece and the artist will create a piece of visual art inspired by the poet.

The poets and artists will then present their work on Tuesday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Artwaves.

The artwork and poetry will be on display at the Southwest Harbor Public Library during May. To register as a poet or artist, visit www.artwavesmdi.org/event-4668334.



Flash poetry & art events

On Tuesday, April 5, from 5:30–7 p.m., ArtWaves is hosting a free evening event where local poet Paul Weiss will read some of his poems and share copies with the artists in attendance. Working with others or alone, artists will have an hour to create “flash art” in response to one of the poems. The resulting work will be shown from 6:30-7 p.m.

To register, visit www.artwavesmdi.org/event-4668344. For more information, call ArtWaves at 266-0010.

That same event with Weiss will be held at the Southwest Harbor Library on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to noon, for adults and children. To register, go to https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/9016921. For more information, call the library at 244-7065.

On Tuesday, April 12, from 5:30–7 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Library, Vicky Smith and Thor Recherche, both artist members at ArtWaves, will each bring two pieces of art. Smith paints scenes around MDI while Recherche’s art is very abstract.

The four pieces will be set up on easels and participants will choose one that inspires a flash (on-the-spot) poem. The poems associated with each piece of art will be shared and the artists will discuss the inspiration for their work.

To register for this event, visit https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/9016921. For more information, call the library at 244-7065.



May exhibit

During the month of May, pieces from the preceding events will be on display at the Southwest Harbor Library in pairs.

For more information about these events, visit https://swhplibrary.org and https://artwavesmdi.org.