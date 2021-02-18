Celebrating Black History Month 

ORLAND ─ On Sunday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., local artist, poet and national treasure Ashley Bryan (author of “Beautiful Blackbird” and many other books) will be featured in a Zoom presentation for Black History Month hosted by the Oranbega Retreat Center in Orland.

“Mr. Bryan is 97 now and unfortunately cannot be with us himself,” explained the Rev. Dr. Jenny Reece, retreat director, “but the Ashley Bryan Center in Islesford and the Bryan family have generously lent us video and other materials so we can share his story and his artistry with our community.”

Bryan has summered in the Cranberry Islands for 60 years and hopes to return this summer, she added. In addition to the highlight on Ashley Bryan, Oranbega Retreat Center will include presentations of the work of Barbara Jordan, Duke Ellington, Amanda Gorman and local African American scholars and commentators. The last hour and a half of the program will be a musical tribute to Duke Ellington by the jazz trio Spence & Co, the house band of the Oranbega Retreat Center.

To register for the Zoom presentation, visit at oranbegacenter.com. For more information, contact [email protected] or call (207) 702-9031.