Celebrate Tremont’s Ruth Moore with the Bass Harbor Memorial Library

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library will once again celebrate Tremont’s own Ruth Moore from July 20-22.

Ruth Moore was born and raised on Gott’s Island in the early 1900s. She was a best-selling author from the 1940s on, and her book “Spoonhandle” was made into a 20th Century Fox film called “Deep Waters” in 1948. The issues she wrote about still resonate today: the working waterfront, insular Maine communities, the changes in the traditional way of life brought on by tourism, progress and cultural shifts.

Each year in July, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library invites the community to dig deeper into Moore’s writing and learn about her influence and importance as an author.

All programs will be held at the library, outside under a tent, at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard.

From July 13-30, artwork inspired by Moore’s first novel, “The Weir,” will be on display inside the library. Working on the theme of Working Waterfront, over a dozen local artists will have original works on exhibit and for sale. Historical photographs will explore work on the water in Bass Harbor and Tremont. A public reception will be held on Wednesday, July 21, from 6:30-8 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m., Jennifer Craig will lead a discussion of “The Weir,” which will begin with a summary of Moore’s life. Copies of the book may be borrowed or purchased from the library. Readers are encouraged to attend even if they are not familiar with Moore and her work.

On Thursday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m., Islandport Press publisher and Frenchboro native Dean Lunt will discuss Moore’s life and works. Copies of Moore’s work recently republished by Islandport Press will be available for purchase.

For more information, call (207) 244-3798, visit www.bassharborlibrary.com or the library’s Facebook page.