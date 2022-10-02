Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Abbe Museum 

BAR HARBOR — Firefly the Hybrid and Humble G tha Fiddla will light up the Abbe Museum’s backyard in October.

Penobscot artist Firefly the Hybrid returns for Indigenous 2022 on Oct. 8 from 7:30-9:30 p.m., joined by Cleveland-based Humble G tha Fiddla. This immersive performance at the museum marks Maine’s fourth Indigenous Peoples’ Day in an event sponsored by Healthy Acadia, College of the Atlantic, The Jackson Laboratory and the Abbe Museum.

“I’m so excited to build on what we started last year,” Firefly said of the performance. “To me, it’s important to mark a day like this with song and celebration – that’s what my ancestors would have done.”

Arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, Firefly is a multimedia artist who channels their Penobscot roots to create music that is a melding of the traditional and contemporary. After prolific careers in both jewelry making and fashion design, the pivot to music has proved equally successful. Firefly has quickly expanded from streaming performances from their home to the Kennedy Center and, most recently, an in-person performance at the SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Show.

With a similarly storied career, Humble G brings an integration of electric violin and vocals fused with rhythms and sounds of hip-hop, reggaeton, EDM and world fusions. They have graced stages from Caesars Palace to the Grammy’s Museum and were the first musical act to perform during President Obama’s campaign.

“What I love about our music is it brings all kinds of people together,” Firefly says. “We come together in the spirit of openness and connection.”

Indigenous Peoples Day was initially a counter to Columbus Day and has grown to become a nationwide celebration of Native history, culture and resilience. Maine formally adopted Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2019.

Indigenous 2022 with Firefly the Hybrid and Humble G tha Fiddla invites attendees to enjoy creative and authentic visual and audio performances while learning about Maine Indigenous peoples and supporting inclusiveness in Downeast Maine.

The evening is free and open to the public. Coordinators are currently determining whether a live streaming option will be available for remote viewing. Visit Firefly’s website, www.fireflythehybrid.com, to learn more.