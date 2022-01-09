Carver shares his love of the sea

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Woodcarver and naturalist Wayne Robbins, Wendell Gilley Museum’s first People-Nature-Art presenter for 2022, will share his passion for the sea through his art in an online presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.

“The sea’s breathtaking beauty and its infinite varieties of flora and fauna are constant reminders that we must respect and help sustain the lifeblood of our planet,” Robbins said.

Raised on the coast of Maine, Robbins was inspired as a youth to capture the essence of nature in wood. He uses a variety of native and exotic woods in his art. By selecting a wood that complements his subject, he says synergy results that informs and guides his creative process.

Robbins was mentored by two renowned Maine carvers – Chippy Chase and Hank Tyler. His work is in private and public collections worldwide.

People-Nature-Art is a free monthly series that brings artists, writers, carvers and creative types to the Gilley to explore how nature and art interact in their work, and how their art impacts their own approach nature.

The Gilley’s longtime carver-in-residence, Steve Valleau, will join museum director Sean Charette in this wide-ranging discussion. Registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.