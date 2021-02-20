Call for artists to celebrate Women’s History Month 

BASS HARBOR ─ Artists from around the globe with a connection to Mount Desert Island are encouraged to submit artwork to the Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s Women’s History art show to be displayed online and in the newly expanded Bernard library March 6 through April 30.

All interested women and girls with a connection to Mount Desert Island are encouraged to submit a physical or virtual piece to celebrate Women’s History Month. Works of writing, one page prose or poems and videos (maximum length of seven minutes) are especially encouraged. Written pieces may be prerecorded or submitted in text form for display. Artwork of all styles are welcome.

Register online at https://forms.gle/8dpkVkf5eAh2bpBeA. Let the library know of interest by Tuesday, Feb. 23. Artwork will be hung during the first week of March. Digital submissions must be received by March 2.

Contact library director Lisa Murray with any questions at [email protected] or call (207) 244-3798.