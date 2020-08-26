Call for artists 

MOUNT DESERT—You can be part of Mount Desert Island Open, a non-juried art exposition in its 20th consecutive year at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor. All artists are invited to participate. Criteria for inclusion are a close association with Mount Desert Island and an item you would like to share with the community. Paintings, prints, sculpture, photography and un-categorized are all welcomed. Professional or amateur, novice or trained, it is always a varied and surprising collection.

The exhibition will begin Sept. 10 and end Oct. 2. To sign up, contact the gallery at [email protected] or call 276-5000. It’s first come, first served, with room for about 40 participants.