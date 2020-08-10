BSO announces 125th season 

BANGOR – Known as one of the longest continually operating orchestras in the United States, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra announced plans for its 125th anniversary season. The Masterworks season will kick off on Jan. 31, as the organization takes time to lay the groundwork for a safe return to the stage in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans remain for the return of “The Nutcracker” in time for the holiday season.

The BSO will be using the next six months to make preparations that ensure both musician and audience safety. New audience protocols and cleaning regimens will be developed in partnership with the Collins Center for the Arts, home of the BSO, and in compliance with recommendations from the CDC. The planned return to stage will be contingent upon details in stage 4 of the Governor’s reopening plan and University of Maine campus requirements.

Subscriptions for the BSO’s five-concert Masterworks series are on sale. New subscribers save 50 percent. For this unique season, the BSO is rolling out additional subscriber benefits including free access to two online courses led by Lucas Richman and new digital content exclusive to BSO subscribers. Visit bangorsymphony.org/subscribe for details.