Bryan honored with fellowships, lecture 

CRANBERRY ISLES — The Maine Artists and Publishers Alliance (MWPA) has established the Ashley Bryan Fellowships in honor of the acclaimed Islesford artist, illustrator and writer who turned 98 on July 13.

This year, fellowships will be awarded to 10 emerging Maine writers who are Black, Indigenous or people of color.

In 2017, the MWPA honored Bryan with its Distinguished Achievement Award for exceptional contributions to the literary arts in Maine. He has published more than 50 books and has been the recipient of the Coretta Scott King – Virginia Hamilton Lifetime Achievement Award, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Medal and the New York Public Library’s Literary Lions Award.

The MWPA said in announcing the Ashley Bryan Fellowships, “It is our hope that (the fellowships) will continue his legacy by offering support, encouragement and connection to talented Maine writers.”

Writers can be nominated for a fellowship by a Maine writer, teacher, librarian or themselves. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 17. Details can be found at the MWPA’s website.

Bryan honorary lecture

Last Tuesday, Bryan’s birthday, Portland-based artist and illustrator Daniel Minter delivered the first Ashley Bryan Honorary Lecture at Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor.

Like Bryan, Minter has illustrated numerous children’s books and has won prestigious awards including a Caldecott Honor and a Coretta Scott King Illustration Honor.