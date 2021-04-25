Bono oil paintings on display in May

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—During the month of May, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will exhibit the plein air oil paintings of Beverly Bono.

From a very young age, Bono has been interested in arts and crafts. Her artistic aunt encouraged Bono by enrolling her in a watercolor class when she was 8 years old. She painted during high school but decided to pursue a medical technology degree in college.

When Bono married and moved to the Florida Keys, her artistic juices began to flow again. She painted full time for about a year and won second place in the Purple Isle Art Guild outdoor show. After 20 years in the Keys, Bono and her husband moved to Maine to open their own business, the Christmas Spirit Shop of Bar Harbor. Now retired, she can go painting every day.

Call the library at (207) 244-7065 to make an appointment to view the show.