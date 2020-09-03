Birds of MDI 

BAR HARBOR—Join Becky Marvil on a photo and video journey of the birds of Mount Desert Island. This free virtual presentation is sponsored by Acadia Senior College and takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m.

From land birds to sea birds, Marvil will share her own photography that she has accumulated over years of birding, with helpful comments so you can get out birding, too. She will accompany many of her images with their bird songs, which, when learned, can prove extremely useful in identifying hard-to-see birds in the forest.

Marvil lives with her husband in Yarmouth and summers in Southwest Harbor. She has a background in biology from Earlham College and in ornithology and computer science from the University of Colorado, and runs her own computer programming/webpage design business. Marvil has been the executive director of the Acadia Birding Festival for 10 years. She is also the secretary for the Maine Bird Records Committee (for recording rare birds), a coordinator for the Maine Bird Atlas (a five year state-wide project), eBird Hotspot reviewer for Maine and she just recently became a trustee of Maine Audubon. Marvil enjoys gardening, biking, hiking and birding on MDI.

To register, email [email protected] to receive a link to join the presentation. For more information, visit acadiaseniorcollege.org or call 288-9500.