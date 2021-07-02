Birds in Art lands at Wendell Gilley Museum 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Birds in Art, an international juried art exhibition, has landed at the Wendell Gilley Museum. Come see sculptures and carvings, block prints and paintings of all kinds – 60 unique and contemporary interpretations of the show’s theme – by accomplished artists from around the world.

Among them is a new piece, “Tern of the Tide” by Maine artist Sherrie York, a friend of the Gilley who will be offering several printmaking classes at the museum this year.

“This exhibition is brimming with talent, love of nature and fun,” said Sean Charette, director of the Wendell Gilley Museum. “Birds in Art showcases some of the best contemporary bird art to be found, showcasing vibrant and creative works.”

Birds in Art is organized annually by the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Museum in Wausau, Wis. For this show, 510 artists submitted 830 artworks for consideration by a three-person jury and 114 were chosen for inclusion in the exhibit. Of those, 60 were chosen as part of the national traveling exhibition to select venues.

“We are inspired every day to be with this outstanding art, and we are very happy to share it with you,” Charette said.

Birds in Art will be at the Wendell Gilley Museum through Aug. 18. The museum is restricting the number of people who can be inside at any one time, so reservations are recommended.

To make a reservation, go to www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/visit or call (207) 244-7555 Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a $5 fee to visit the museum and see the exhibition, payable at time of registration.