BH Music Festival’s celebrates 54th season online 

BAR HARBOR—The Bar Harbor Music Festival will celebrate its 54th seasononline on Facebook and/or YouTube from June 28 through July 26. Performancesfeature live and pre-recorded videos of performances. Each performance will be broadcast through the Bar Harbor Music Festival Facebook page, and will be free to the public, though viewers will be able to donate to the festival directly from the page.

For more information about this event, and to view the performance calendar, visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org.