TREMONT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum will host a Beers & Gears event Saturday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. This month’s featured performer is Dan Granholm, and the featured brewery is Fogtown. Beers & Gears features live music, beer from a local brewery, snacks and games. There is a $10 cover charge that includes museum and event admission, and two drink tickets. The bar will accept drink tickets and cash donations. Contact 244-9242.