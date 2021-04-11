Becoming a climate change artist 

ROCKLAND — On Wednesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, Marnie Sinclair from Damariscotta will share how she became a climate change artist.

Her journey will take you from a childhood in a rich, tropical Cuban environment to raising a family on a mini farm, working in an art collaborative in Boston, making a movie and writing a book.

Sinclair will exhibit her artwork at the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center this summer.

Register for this talk at http://bit.ly/3rcw1Wj or on the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands NWR website at www.mainecoastislands.org. For questions, email [email protected] or call 594-0600 x5.