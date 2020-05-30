‘Beautiful Thing’ is a celebration of friendship and life 

BROOKSVILLE – The single “Beautiful Thing” by Bad Daddy and featuring TheTukabuks was released last week. The song is dedicated to the memory of David Moses Bridges.

Bridges (1962-2017) was an artist, educator, political activist and cultural promoter. He belonged to the Passamaquoddy tribe and was active at the Abbe Museum as an artist and an educator. Bridges was raised between the city of Portland and the native reservation of Sipayik (Pleasant Point), the latter being the oldest settlement of the Passamaquoddy tribe.

Bridges’ legacy of art and craftsmanship seen through his work in birch bark baskets and canoes became a testament to his heritage and artisanal skill. David’s artistic, educational and political discourse emphasized the relationship between culture and nature. David’s life was ended by cancer in 2017.

Proceeds from sales go to support Bridges’ family. For information, visithttps://davidmosesbridges.com/beautiful-thing.html.