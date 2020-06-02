Bay Chamber Concerts moves season online 

ROCKPORT– Bay Chamber Concerts announces that in the interest of the health and safety of its patrons, artists and community, plans cannot go ahead with the summer season as originally envisioned.

The Summer Concert Series and Screen Door Festival, hallmarks of the summer season over the past 10 years, will return in 2021. In the meantime, Bay Chamber willcelebrate its 60th anniversary ina number of creative ways, harkening to its long tradition of chamber music concerts at the Rockport Opera House and with hopes of offering free outdoor concerts in mid-August.

Each Thursday of the season (July 9 to August 13) at 7:30 p.m., Bay Chamber will present “Masterworks,” which are online mini concerts streamed on its YouTube channel. There is an archive ofrecorded Bay Chamber performances spanning decades of concerts and featuring artists and ensembles, from Andrew Wolf and the Vermeer Quartet performing in the 1970s right up to Orion Weiss, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Geoff Nuttall and the Maxwell String Quartet performing last year. The music will be accompanied by images from Bay Chamber and Rockport’s archives and the work of some of Maine’s most innovative painters and photographers.

On Aug. 6, the Masterworks series will feature the Jupiter Quartet performing a concert streamed live. They will play the world premiere of a piece commissioned by Bay Chamber Concerts to mark its 60th Anniversary. “To UnpathedWaters, Undreamed Shores,” by Michi Wiancko, delights in the beauty and vitality of the natural world and explores ideas of regeneration, resilienceand hope. The quartet will also play Beethoven’s monumental String Quartet in A Minor, Op. 132.

If state official guidance allows, Bay Chamber will feature a small number of live outdoor events in Rockport and Camden during the Screen Door Festival week that runs Aug. 12-16. These will include “MorningMeditations” with acclaimed cellist Joshua Roman performed and streamed live each morning from five different picturesque locations. The sensational brass quartet, The Westerlies, will perform their own concert program and play a free concert in Camden and Rockport.

Co-presented by Coastal Mountain Land Trust’s Arts on the Hill, Jazz on the Water at Beech Hill is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. This year will include another world premiere commissioned by Bay Chamber. “Everyday’sSong” by Aaron Siegel embodies the idea that collective daily efforts are what give the strength and imagination needed to create the world in which we all want to live.

More information about thevirtual and live performances planned for the summer will be available atwww.baychamberconcerts .org or by calling (207) 236-2823.