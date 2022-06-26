Bass Harbor Library hosts artists reception

BERNARD — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library is holding an opening reception from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, for Maria Charette and Janet Elvidge’s “Back to the Beach” art show that will be on display at the library in July. Refreshments will be served and the artists will be available to discuss their work.

Charette is a Bernard resident with a background in fine arts painting and printmaking. She is currently an ed tech at Mount Desert Island High School and has experience in museums, working with collections and exhibitions. She paints local scenes in oils.

Elvidge grew up on Mount Desert Island where her love of nature and art started early in a house of artists. She has a master’s degree in library science and has been involved with libraries for over 30 years. She is the school librarian at the Indian Island School for the Penobscot Nation on Indian Island.

The library is located at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard. Call (207) 244-3798, visit www.bassharborlibrary.com or the library’s Facebook page for more information.