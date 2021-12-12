Bass Harbor Library holds holiday marketplace

TREMONT — Until Dec. 30, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard will have artwork and handmade items from local artists available for sale. All pieces will be priced less than $250 and a portion of all sales will be donated to library programming.

The marketplace will be open during library hours, which are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a special shopping evening with refreshments on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5-8 p.m.

This years’ marketplace features jewelry from Cherie Magnello and Katrina Spofford, original paintings from Jean Forbes, Carol Benson and Janet Elvidge, folk art pieces from Nan Ulett, ceramics from Liz Keenan, high quality used books, Tremont Historical Society calendars and more.

Photographs of pieces will be available on the library’s website.

For more information, call (207) 244-3798 or go online to www.bassharborlibrary.com.