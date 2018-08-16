Baskerville hounds the stage

MOUNT DESERT — “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” by Ken Ludwig is now playing at Acadia Repertory Theatre in Somesville through Sept. 2.

The play “tells the famous tale of the Hound of the Baskervilles, certainly among the most well-known Sherlock Holmes stories, but it does it in a highly theatrical way that both honors the original and sends it up,” a statement from the company says.

“The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Dr. Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to navigate a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters.”

Also playing is Cheryl Willis’ adaptation of “Cinderella,” every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Contact 244-7260, or [email protected].