Bar Harbor painter explores the nature of art  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Robert Pollien, respected painter of Maine landscapes and the American West, is the Wendell Gilley Museum’s People-Nature-Art presenter for September.

Join Pollien and Gilley director Sean Charette online on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. for an exploration of Pollien’s work and how it relates to nature.

“My paintings are generally small, compact and simple,” said Pollien. “My goal is not to portray the land in an overly picturesque manner, but to paint the landscape in a way that rings true.”

Pollien, primarily a plein air painter – even in winter – is the recipient of the Maine Arts Commission Individual Artist Fellowship for painting and has received support from the Ludwig Vogelstein Foundation, the Monhegan Artists’ Residency Corporation, the Joseph A. Fiore Art Center at Rolling Acres Farm and the Brush Creek Foundation for the Arts. He was the first artist-in-residence at Acadia National Park, where he can often be found with his brushes, paints and his trusty canine sidekick, Waffles.

People-Nature-Art is the Gilley’s signature monthly year-round series that brings artists, writers, carvers and creative types of all kinds to the museum to share how nature impacts their art and how that art affects their approach to the natural world.

There is no fee to attend this Zoom event, but registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.