Bar Harbor Music Festival presents Puccini’s ‘La Boheme’  

BAR HARBOR — This week’s Bar Harbor Music Festival schedule of performances at the 1932 Criterion Theatre includes opera, chamber music, jazz and a piano recital. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Bar Harbor Festival Opera Theatre presents Puccini’s “La Boheme,” the only professional fully staged opera north of Portland, Friday, July 15. Rising stars of the opera world Chloe Olivia Moore (Mimi), Derrek Stark (Rudolfo), Celine Mogielnicki (Musetta) and Maine resident Isaac Bray (Marcello) lead the cast, with Joseph DeSota as stage manager and pianist Cara Chowning as music director.

The Ardelia Trio performs a program of Mozart, Sophia Serghi, Frank Bridge and Smetana on Saturday, July 16.

Wolverine Jazz Band members return for their 17th consecutive season on Sunday, July 17. The band will perform Dixieland favorites by American jazz legends. Pianist Kayoung An returns Monday, July 18, by popular demand after a debut solo recital and Mozart concerto performance last summer.

Tickets are $30, $15 for students. Pops, Jazz and Gala tickets are $45. Opera tickets are $35, $50 and $80. All tickets entitle the purchaser to a reserved seat. A season subscription for $350 saves 20 percent off the single-reserved ticket price for the best seats, as well as entrée to rehearsals and lecture-demonstrations.

For tickets and information, visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org or contact Bar Harbor Music Festival, The Rodick Building, 59 Cottage St., Bar

Harbor, ME 04609-1800; (207) 288-5744; [email protected].