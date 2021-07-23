Bar Harbor music festival ends on high note 

BAR HABOR — The final performances of this year’s Bar Harbor Music Festival take place this weekend.

At the Criterion Theatre on Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m., Maestro Francis Fortier leads the Festival String Orchestra for the 16th Annual Bob Noonan Memorial Concert at the Criterion Theatre with piano soloist Kayoung An. An will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488. Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings is the complete second half of the concert. Also on the program is Mozart’s Divertimento K. 138 Sinfonietta in A Major, Op. 168 by Anthony Louis Scarmolin. The Sinfonietta will be conducted by festival assistant conductor and concertmaster Jeffrey Ellenberger.

On Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m., the festival’s final free Young Audience Concert is happening at the outdoor tent at Jesup Memorial Library. These concerts have been a great opportunity for children of all ages to hear live classical music in a relaxed setting, and to engage with the musicians.

On Sunday, July 25, the Festival Gala takes place at the Criterion Theatre at 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s gala concert will go on without the customary buffet dinner.

Mozart’s shining Divertimento K. 167 opens the program, followed by a repeat performance of the Scarmolin Sinfonietta in A Major, Op. 168, conducted by Jeffrey Ellenberger. The first half will close with a tribute performance of the Barber “Adagio” for Strings, in memory of festival friend and donor, Edward “Ted” Wells. The second half brings festival favorite, pianist Christopher Johnson, back for the Concerto Grosso for Piano and Strings by Ernest Bloch.

Tickets are $30, $15 for students. Pops, Jazz, and Gala tickets are $45.

For tickets and information, visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org or contact Bar Harbor Music Festival at (207) 288-5744 or [email protected].