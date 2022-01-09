Bar Harbor Music Festival awarded $9,500

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Music Festival has received $2,000 from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust and $7,500 from the Onion Foundation to go toward its Community Connections series, which includes free public concerts and arts education events.

This series includes Young Audience Concerts, which are held at local libraries on Mount Desert Island, and the Festival String Orchestra performance under the stars at the Blackwoods Campground Amphitheater in Acadia National Park, conducted by Francis Fortier, founder and artistic director of Bar Harbor Music Festival.

“It is an honor for the Festival to be recognized by Foundations from Portland. It is a welcome affirmation of our value to the State of Maine,” wrote Festival flutist and Associate Director Allison Kiger, in a press release sent to the Islander last week.

The Community Connections series is part of the organization’s investment in presenting world-class artists living in the Acadia region, including clarinetist and composer Eric Thomas, organist Daniel Pyle, pianist Christina Spurling and soprano Annie Leonardi, as well as collaborations with the Bar Harbor Town Band and the Mount Desert Island High School Music Department.

Bar Harbor Music Festival is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization. Visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org for information.