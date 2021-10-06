Bar Harbor glamping resort wins award

BAR HARBOR– Terramor Outdoor Resort, a glamping facility that opened in August 2020, can now call itself an award-winning destination.

The resort was recently chosen as the winner of the New Brand Launch category in the 2021 Hospitality Design Awards competition.

The award, to a large degree, honors the design of Bar Harbor-based landscape architect Sam Coplon, along with Design Group Collaborative of Ellsworth and EDG Interior Architecture + Design of Novato, California, which led the interior design of the resort.

“Sam [Coplon] helped us put nature back into the resort while we were building Terramor,” said Whitney Scott, chief operating officer at Terramor. She said Coplon has elevated guests’ experiences by bringing a natural environment to the design.

Terramor has a pool, hot tub, open-air pavilion and outdoor spaces where guests can relax and socialize. A creek connects the resort’s hot tub to the pool.

Hosted activities include oyster nights, lobster bakes, stargazing sessions, mushroom foraging classes and complementary yoga. Glampers can also rent gear such as telescopes and backpacks.

Terramor is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc.’s first new venture as an “elevated outdoor hospitality experience,” designed to merge access to nature with the services and amenities of a resort. It was built on the site of a former KOA park, though it operates as a separate entity from the company’s KOA campgrounds.

Terramor’s 60-acre site has 64 canvas tents with king-size beds, full bathrooms and private fire rings, as well as a lodge that offers food service, a bar, a store and guest services.

Explaining the name of the glamping facility, Scott said “terra” means land and “amor” means love.

“So, Terramor is a blend of our love of nature and our approach to personalize hospitality,” she said. “It’s not a traditional campground; it’s more of a hotel in an outdoor environment.”

Depending on the season, tents range from $250 to around $500 per night.

Terramor’s 2021 season will end Oct. 18. Reservations are now being taken for the 2022 season, which begins May 13.