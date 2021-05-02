Bar Harbor author chronicles birding adventure 

BAR HARBOR— Join field biologist, ornithologist and writer Rich MacDonald as he talks about his book “Little Big Year: Chasing Acadia’s Birds” on Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m. on Zoom with the Jesup Memorial Library.

During 2018, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the migratory Bird Treaty Act, MacDonald undertook a year-long adventure to see and hear all the birds of Hancock County, which became his “Little Big Year.”

As a field biologist, MacDonald has studied the natural world, focusing on issues relating to climate change, forest ecology and birds. His work has taken him to the higher latitudes, both Arctic and Antarctic, across the boreal forests of North America from Newfoundland to Alaska, and around much of Europe and South America. He spent part of two winters studying birds in the Dominican Republic. In the course of his research, he has been involved in banding in excess of 30,000 birds.

Copies of his book are on sale courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books and can be purchased at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling their Bar Harbor location at (20) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, email [email protected] or fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/macdonald.