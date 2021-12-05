Banff fest returns to Ellsworth 

ELLSWORTH — Banff is back!

Fire up your passion for adventure, action and travel. Canada’s Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is resuming in-person screenings with the exotic locations, unexpected adventures and inspiring stories viewers have come to expect. Ellsworth is among 550 communities slated to screen the 2021/2022 World Tour’s featured films from the 46th annual Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival (BCMFF).

Co-hosted by The Grand and The Ellsworth American, the 2021/2022 World Tour takes place at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. In years past, the festival’s programming included a culture-themed evening, a high-adrenaline sport themed evening and a “Best of” film picks afternoon. This year, due to reduced staffing at the Banff Mountain Film Festival office, each evening’s program will include a mix of sports, culture and award-winning films.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival showcases the world’s best adventure filmmakers and explorers as they push themselves to the limits in the most remote and stunning corners of the globe. Witness epic human-powered feats, life-affirming challenges and mind-blowing cinematography – all on the big screen.

Tickets cost $18 per person and seating is general admission. To reserve seats and for more information, call 667-9500, email [email protected] or visit grandonline.org.