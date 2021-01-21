Bagaduce Music begins 2021 season

BLUE HILL — Bagaduce Music will hold its first event of the 2021 season with the Gawler Family Band as it “Welcomes in the Light,” virtually on its website, bagaducemusic.org, on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. This event will be free to the public in appreciation for the support received through its recent annual appeal campaign.

Bagaduce Music was forced to cancel the Gawler Family Band concert last March during the early days of COVID-19.

“We are so happy to begin our 2021 season with the beloved and musical Gawler Family Band,” said Executive Director Teresa Myrwang. “Our 2020 season started and ended with the Gawler concert last March when COVID-19 interrupted our concert plans, as with so many other arts organizations.”

The Gawler family of Maine has curated a concert specifically for the Bagaduce Music audience, focusing mainly on songs selected from the Bagaduce Music collection. They will be singing around an outside fire and encourage listeners to light a fire of their own and sing along.

Also on Jan. 23, as a concert warmup, the individual Gawler family members will offer online workshops between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that focus on different folk genres and cultures as well as a variety of instruments. Workshops will be an hour long and cost $15 each. Ticketing and Zoom links for the workshops will be available at bagaducemusic.org.

For more information, contact Michele Corbeil at [email protected]