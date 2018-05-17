Axe Women to perform at MDIHS

BAR HARBOR – Log rolling, chainsaw stunts and axe throwing are among the highlights of an Axe Women Loggers of Maine performance, which is coming to Mount Desert Island High School on May 19 and 20 at 3 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for the school’s educational trips (including the recently completed Rainbow Ball LGBTQ retreat and Guatemala trip) and for local animal shelters (the SPCA of Hancock County and the Ark shelter in Cherryfield).

Four of the Axe Women will perform sawing and chopping feats and logroll in a 20-foot by 20-foot, 6,000 gallon pool trucked onto campus for the occasion.

Axe Women is owned by Alissa Jones Wetherbee, a Bar Harbor native who trained with Timber Tina of the Great Maine Lumberjack Show in Trenton, and her husband Mark. Wetherbee and other performers have earned titles in national in international timbersports competitions.

The show is free, but donations are encouraged.